Hainan Airlines FY19/20 Oslo service changes

Hainan Airlines last week operated last Beijing Capital – Oslo service for summer 2019 season, which saw the last flight operated on 10OCT19. Previously the airline planned to operate this route as year-round, however schedule gradually removed on/after 11OCT19. There are no confirmations on whether this route is discontinued on permanent basis.



Previously filed winter schedule as follows.



HU769 PEK0130 – 0430OSL 333 135

HU770 OSL1330 – 0530+1PEK 333 135