KLM Oct/Nov 2019 Nairobi aircraft changes

KLM in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes for Amsterdam – Nairobi route, between 27OCT19 and 12NOV19. The Skyteam member previously filed Daily 787-10 service from 27OCT19, however this has been postponed to 13NOV19 (on daily basis). For the first 2 weeks of winter season, the airline will operate a mix of 777-200ER and 787-10 aircraft.



27OCT19 – 03NOV19 781 Day 13 772 Day x13

04NOV19 – 06NOV19 781 Daily

07NOV19 – 12NOV19 781 Day 136 772 Day x136



KL565 AMS1200 – 2200NBO EQV D

KL566 NBO2359 – 0625+1AMS EQV D



Based on KLM’s current schedule listing, its last 747-400PAX service to Nairobi is scheduled on 26OCT19. It previously filed 747 service from 29MAR20 to 31MAY20, however this has been revised to 787-10 in last week’s adjustment.