Malindo Air at the launch of winter 2019/20 season plans to offer Kuala Lumpur – Da Nang service, its latest service launch to Vietnam. The airline’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate this route 4 times weekly, effective 01NOV19.
OD502 KUL0935 – 1110DAD 738 x246
OD503 DAD1210 – 1600KUL 738 x246
Malindo Air adds Da Nang from Nov 2019
Posted
Malindo Air at the launch of winter 2019/20 season plans to offer Kuala Lumpur – Da Nang service, its latest service launch to Vietnam. The airline’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate this route 4 times weekly, effective 01NOV19.