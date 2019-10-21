Qantas expands American domestic US codeshares from Oct 2019

Qantas between late-October 2019 and late-April 2020 plans further codeshare expansion with American Airlines, covering the latter’s domestic US routes via Chicago and Dallas. Service via Dallas/Ft. Worth commences on/around 27OCT19, while Chicago O’Hare begins on/around 20APR20 (certain exceptions may apply).



QANTAS operated by American

Chicago O’Hare – Baltimore/Washington

Chicago O’Hare – Boston

Chicago O’Hare – Buffalo

Chicago O’Hare – Charlotte

Chicago O’Hare – Cleveland

Chicago O’Hare – Columbus OH

Chicago O’Hare – Des Moines

Chicago O’Hare – Fort Lauderdale

Chicago O’Hare – Grand Rapids

Chicago O’Hare – Greensboro

Chicago O’Hare – Kansas City

Chicago O’Hare – Memphis

Chicago O’Hare – Miami

Chicago O’Hare – Milwaukee

Chicago O’Hare – Nashville

Chicago O’Hare – Newark

Chicago O’Hare – New York LaGuardia

Chicago O’Hare – Oklahoma City

Chicago O’Hare – Omaha

Chicago O’Hare – Orlando

Chicago O’Hare – Peoria

Chicago O’Hare – Philadelphia

Chicago O’Hare – Raleigh/Durham

Chicago O’Hare – Rochester NY

Chicago O’Hare – St. Louis

Chicago O’Hare – Sioux Falls

Chicago O’Hare – Syracuse NY

Chicago O’Hare – Washington Reagan

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Billings

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Birmingham AL

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Boise

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Bozeman

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Cedar Rapids

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Charleston SC

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Colorado Springs

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Columbia SC

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Dayton

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Eugene

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Fort Myers

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Fort Walton Beach

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Greensboro

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Greenville

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Huntsville

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Jackson

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Knoxville

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Little Rock

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Pensacola

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Peoria

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Savannah

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Sioux Falls

Dallas/Ft. Worth – West Palm Beach

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Wichita