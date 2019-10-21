Qantas expands American domestic US codeshares from Oct 2019

Qantas between late-October 2019 and late-April 2020 plans further codeshare expansion with American Airlines, covering the latter’s domestic US routes via Chicago and Dallas. Service via Dallas/Ft. Worth commences on/around 27OCT19, while Chicago O’Hare begins on/around 20APR20 (certain exceptions may apply).
QANTAS operated by American
Chicago O’Hare – Baltimore/Washington
Chicago O’Hare – Boston
Chicago O’Hare – Buffalo
Chicago O’Hare – Charlotte
Chicago O’Hare – Cleveland
Chicago O’Hare – Columbus OH
Chicago O’Hare – Des Moines
Chicago O’Hare – Fort Lauderdale
Chicago O’Hare – Grand Rapids
Chicago O’Hare – Greensboro
Chicago O’Hare – Kansas City
Chicago O’Hare – Memphis
Chicago O’Hare – Miami
Chicago O’Hare – Milwaukee
Chicago O’Hare – Nashville
Chicago O’Hare – Newark
Chicago O’Hare – New York LaGuardia
Chicago O’Hare – Oklahoma City
Chicago O’Hare – Omaha
Chicago O’Hare – Orlando
Chicago O’Hare – Peoria
Chicago O’Hare – Philadelphia
Chicago O’Hare – Raleigh/Durham
Chicago O’Hare – Rochester NY
Chicago O’Hare – St. Louis
Chicago O’Hare – Sioux Falls
Chicago O’Hare – Syracuse NY
Chicago O’Hare – Washington Reagan
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Billings
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Birmingham AL
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Boise
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Bozeman
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Cedar Rapids
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Charleston SC
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Colorado Springs
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Columbia SC
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Dayton
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Eugene
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Fort Myers
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Fort Walton Beach
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Greensboro
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Greenville
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Huntsville
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Jackson
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Knoxville
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Little Rock
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Pensacola
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Peoria
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Savannah
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Sioux Falls
Dallas/Ft. Worth – West Palm Beach
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Wichita
