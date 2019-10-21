Lauda in recent weeks gradually filed planned new routes for summer 2020 season, including flights from Palma Mallorca, Stuttgart and Vienna. Planned new routes include the following.
Palma Mallorca – Klagenfurt eff 31MAR20 2 weekly A320
Palma Mallorca – Knock eff 31MAR20 2 weekly A320
Stuttgart – Chania eff 04JUN20 1 weekly A320 (until 24SEP20)
Stuttgart – Palermo eff 30MAR20 2 weekly A320
Stuttgart – Porto eff 31MAR20 2 weekly A320
Stuttgart – Seville eff 29MAR20 2 weekly A320
Stuttgart – Valencia eff 31MAR20 3 weekly A320
Vienna – Beirut eff 29MAR20 2 weekly A320
Vienna – Catania eff 31MAR20 3 weekly A320
Vienna – Malta eff 30MAR20 3 weekly A320
Separately, Lauda A320 aircraft to operate for following Ryanair service (selected flights) at Palma Mallorca from 29MAR20:
Palma Mallorca – Alicante
Palma Mallorca – Barcelona
Palma Mallorca – Berlin Schoenefeld
Palma Mallorca – Berlin Tegel
Palma Mallorca – Birmingham
Palma Mallorca – Bratislava
Palma Mallorca – Bremen
Palma Mallorca – Cologne
Palma Mallorca – Edinburgh
Palma Mallorca – Hamburg
Palma Mallorca – Karlsruhe-Baden/Baden
Palma Mallorca – Klagenfurt
Palma Mallorca – Memmingen
Palma Mallorca – Milan Bergamo
Palma Mallorca – Newcastle
Palma Mallorca – Seville
Palma Mallorca – Valencia
Lauda S20 new routes as of 18OCT19
