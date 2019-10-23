TAP Air Portugal in recent weeks filed additional changes to its last Airbus A340-300 scheduled service, remains unchanged on 26/27OCT19. Despite the scheduled date remains unchanged, the airline modified planned routes.
Lisbon – Maputo 25OCT19 (MPM departure 26OCT19)
Lisbon – Recife 25OCT19 / 26OCT19 (Overall last A340-300 service on 26OCT19 is TP11/16)
Lisbon – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 23OCT19 (GIG departure 24OCT19)
TAP Air Portugal modifies last A340 scheduled service in late-Oct 2019
