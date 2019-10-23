Lufthansa in recent schedule update extended leased airBaltic Airbus A220-300 operations, currently listed until 30NOV19. From 27OCT19 to 30NOV19, planned Airbus A220 operation as follows.
Munich – Luxembourg eff 27OCT19 2 daily (Frequency varies on weekends)
Munich – Lyon eff 27OCT19 2 daily (Frequency varies on weekends)
Munich – Wroclaw eff 02NOV19 1 weekly (Day 6)
Munich – Zurich eff 27OCT19 1 weekly (Day 7)
Lufthansa extends leased airBaltic A220 operation to Nov 2019
