Spirit Airlines in the first quarter of 2020 plans to introduce 5 routes to Cancun, recently opened for reservation. Planned new routes include the following.
Austin – Cancun eff 26FEB20 4 weekly A319
Cleveland – Cancun eff 14FEB20 4 weekly A320
Nashville – Cancun eff 27FEB20 3 weekly A319
Philadelphia – Cancun eff 01MAR20 1 daily A320
Pittsburgh – Cancun eff 13FEB20 3 weekly A319
Spirit Airlines expands Cancun network in 1Q20
