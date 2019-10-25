China Eastern expands Shanghai Pu Dong – Tokyo Narita service in W19

By Jim Liu

Posted

China Eastern Airlines at the launch of winter 2019/20 season plans to introduce 4th daily Shanghai Pu Dong – Tokyo Narita flight. From 27OCT19, the Skyteam member will add MU727/728 service, with a mix of A320/321 aircraft.

MU727 PVG0800 – 1200NRT EQV D
MU523 PVG0915 – 1250NRT 333 D
MU521 PVG1145 – 1555NRT EQV D
MU271 PVG1705 – 2055NRT 321 D

MU272 NRT1055 – 1345PVG 321 D
MU728 NRT1300 – 1550PVG EQV D
MU524 NRT1350 – 1630PVG 333 D
MU522 NRT1655 – 1935PVG EQV D

