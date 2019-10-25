Skymark Airlines in late-November 2019 plans to launch new domestic service, with the opening of Tokyo Narita – Nagoya Chubu route. From 29NOV19, Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate this route twice weekly. Reservation will be available by 01NOV19.
BC867 NRT2125 – 2240NGO 738 57
BC860 NGO0640 – 0800NRT 738 57
Skymark adds Tokyo Narita – Nagoya service from late-Nov 2019
