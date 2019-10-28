Swiss International Air Lines in last week’s schedule update filed leased Helvetic Airways’ Embraer E190-E2 operation, currently scheduled for the month of November 2019. Planned service as of 25OCT19 as follows.
Zurich – Bremen 01NOV19 – 29NOV19 Various frequencies
Zurich – Budapest 01NOV19 – 30NOV19 5 weekly
Zurich – Graz 06NOV19
Zurich – Hannover 02NOV19
Zurich – Krakow 10NOV19
Zurich – Ljubljana 04NOV19 – 27NOV19 2 weekly
Zurich – Luxembourg 17NOV19 / 24NOV19
Zurich – Manchester 03NOV19
Zurich – Milan Malpensa 03NOV19 – 10NOV19 2 weekly
Zurich – Nuremberg 01NOV19 – 29NOV19 1-2 weekly
Zurich – Stuttgart 02NOV19 – 30NOV19 3-4 weekly
Swiss outlines leased Helvetic E190-E2 service in Nov 2019
