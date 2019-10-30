Royal Air Maroc from mid-November 2019 is adjusting Casablanca – Dakar service, as the airline schedules 10 weekly service, instead of previously planned 20. Planned operation from 15NOV19 as follows.
AT503 CMN0045 – 0310DSS 787 357
AT501 CMN2300 – 0125+1DSS 787 x3
AT501 CMN2300 – 0125+1DSS 73H 3
AT502 DSS0235 – 0645CMN 73H 4
AT502 DSS0245 – 0650CMN 787 x4
AT500 DSS0510 – 0915CMN 787 D
Royal Air Maroc W19 Dakar frequency changes
