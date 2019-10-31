Lufthansa yesterday (30OCT19) announced planned European network additions for summer 2020 season, including 2 resumed routes. Planned service includes the following.
Frankfurt – Bristol eff 30MAR20 Service resumption since April 2009, 2 daily Embraer E190 (1 on Saturdays)
LH970 FRA0820 – 0900BRS E90 x6
LH972 FRA1630 – 1710BRS E90 D
LH971 BRS0935 – 1210FRA E90 x6
LH973 BRS1750 – 2025FRA E90 D
Frankfurt – Rennes eff 31MAR20 3 weekly CRJ900
LH1056 FRA1555 – 1730RNS CR9 246
LH1057 RNS1810 – 1945FRA CR9 246
Munich – Jerez de la Frontera eff 04APR20 1 weekly A320 (Reservation to open soon)
Munich – Minsk eff 04APR20 Service resumption since September 1999, 1 weekly CRJ900
LH2540 MUC1450 – 1800MSQ CR9 6
LH2541 MSQ1855 – 2015MUC CR9 6
Lufthansa S20 European network additions as of 30OCT19
Posted
Lufthansa yesterday (30OCT19) announced planned European network additions for summer 2020 season, including 2 resumed routes. Planned service includes the following.