British Airways July - Oct 2020 Tokyo Narita aircraft changes

British Airways in the second-half of summer 2020 season plans to increase capacity on London Heathrow – Tokyo Nartia route, reflected in previous week’s schedule update. From 01JUL20 to 24OCT20, the oneWorld carrier plans to operate Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, replacing 787-9. First Class cabin on this route is sold as Business Class.



BA005 LHR1540 – 1110+1NRT 777 D

BA006 NRT1255 – 1720LHR 777 D