Bamboo Airways from December 2019 plans to operate regular service on Hanoi – Taipei Taoyuan route, on board Airbus A321neo aircraft. Based on 03NOV19’s OAG schedules update, the airline schedules this route once daily.
QH510 HAN1600 – 1955TPE 321 147
QH510 HAN1625 – 2020TPE 321 26
QH510 HAN1645 – 2040TPE 321 35
QH511 TPE2055 – 2250HAN 321 17
QH511 TPE2100 – 2255HAN 321 4
QH511 TPE2120 – 2315HAN 321 26
QH511 TPE2140 – 2335HAN 321 35
Bamboo Airways files Hanoi – Taipei schedule from Dec 2019
