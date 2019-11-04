Bamboo Airways files Hanoi – Taipei schedule from Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Bamboo Airways from December 2019 plans to operate regular service on Hanoi – Taipei Taoyuan route, on board Airbus A321neo aircraft. Based on 03NOV19’s OAG schedules update, the airline schedules this route once daily.

QH510 HAN1600 – 1955TPE 321 147
QH510 HAN1625 – 2020TPE 321 26
QH510 HAN1645 – 2040TPE 321 35

QH511 TPE2055 – 2250HAN 321 17
QH511 TPE2100 – 2255HAN 321 4
QH511 TPE2120 – 2315HAN 321 26
QH511 TPE2140 – 2335HAN 321 35

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.