Air Astana in last week’s schedule update filed aircraft changes for Nur-Sultan – London Heathrow route, where the airline plans to operate Airbus A321neo LR aircraft in summer 2020 season. The A321neo LR will operate this route 4 times weekly, replacing Boeing 757, from 29MAR20.
KC941 TSE1440 – 1650LHR 32Q x135
KC942 LHR1805 – 0530+1TSE 32Q x135
Air Astana S20 Nur-Sultan – London aircraft changes
