IrAero adds St. Petersburg – Karshi service from Nov 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Russian carrier IrAero during winter 2019/20 season plans to offer new service to Uzbekistan, with the launch of St. Petersburg – Karshi service from 04NOV19. Sukhoi SuperJet SSJ100 aircraft operates this route twice weekly.

IO708 LED0800 – 1430KSQ SU9 14
IO709 KSQ1530 – 1840LED SU9 14

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.