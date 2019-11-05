Russian carrier IrAero during winter 2019/20 season plans to offer new service to Uzbekistan, with the launch of St. Petersburg – Karshi service from 04NOV19. Sukhoi SuperJet SSJ100 aircraft operates this route twice weekly.
IO708 LED0800 – 1430KSQ SU9 14
IO709 KSQ1530 – 1840LED SU9 14
IrAero adds St. Petersburg – Karshi service from Nov 2019
