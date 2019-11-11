American Airlines resumes Charlotte – St. Maarten Boeing 757 service from Nov 2019

American Airlines from November 2019 once again schedules Boeing 757 aircraft on Charlotte – St. Maarten route, last served on regular basis since May 2017. Initially the Boeing 757 will operate this route once weekly from 09NOV19 (daily 21NOV19 – 03DEC19 except selected dates), moving to daily from 18DEC19.



Additional 2nd daily flight during summer 2020 season (04JUN20 – 17AUG20) is also scheduled with Boeing 757 for the moment.



Following schedule effective 18DEC19 – 31DEC19.



AA1753 CLT0929 – 1424SXM 757 D

AA866 SXM1525 – 1854CLT 757 D