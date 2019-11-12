Saudia in December 2019 and January 2020 plans to increase capacity on Jeddah – Geneva route, as selected will see A330Regional operating, replacing A320. The A330Regional is scheduled on following dates: 20DEC19 / 22DEC19 / 24DEC19 / 19JAN20 / 28JAN20.
SV237 JED1000 – 1335GVA 330
SV236 GVA1500 – 2200JED 330
Saudia schedules limited-time A330Regional Geneva service in W19
