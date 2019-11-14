British Airways S20 Miami frequency reductions

British Airways in this week’s schedule update modified London Heathrow – Miami service, for summer 2020 season. From 29MAR20, BA will continue to operate 2 daily flights, instead of previously filed 3 daily. BA211/210, cancelled from 17NOV19, will not be resumed from 29MAR20.



BA207 LHR1040 – 1500MIA 744 D

BA209 LHR1345 – 1805MIA 744 x367

BA209 LHR1355 – 1815MIA 744 367

BA206 MIA1705 – 0640+1LHR 744 D

BA208 MIA2040 – 1025+1LHR 744 D



BA209/208 is currently scheduled with A380 from 29MAR20 to 30APR20.