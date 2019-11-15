Xiamen Airlines plans Fuzhou – Sapporo service from mid-Jan 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Xiamen Airlines from January 2020 plans to offer new service to Hokkaido, where the airline filed Fuzhou – Sapporo New Chitose route. The Skyteam member intends to operate this route twice weekly, from 14JAN20.

Operated by Boeing 737-800 aircraft, reservation for this route is not available for the moment.

MF8689 FOC0845 – 1330CTS 738 26
MF8690 CTS1430 – 1815FOC 738 26

