Xiamen Airlines plans Fuzhou – Sapporo service from mid-Jan 2020

Xiamen Airlines from January 2020 plans to offer new service to Hokkaido, where the airline filed Fuzhou – Sapporo New Chitose route. The Skyteam member intends to operate this route twice weekly, from 14JAN20.



Operated by Boeing 737-800 aircraft, reservation for this route is not available for the moment.



MF8689 FOC0845 – 1330CTS 738 26

MF8690 CTS1430 – 1815FOC 738 26