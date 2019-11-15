Turkish Airlines from late-December 2019 is launching new route to China, as the airline opened reservation for Istanbul – Xi’An route on Thursday (14NOV19). From 30DEC19, Airbus A330-200 aircraft will operate this route 3 times weekly.
TK196 IST0155 – 1610XIY 332 135
TK197 XIY0035 – 0610IST 332 246
Turkish Airlines adds Xi'An service from late-Dec 2019
