Luxair adds Egypt service from Nov 2019

Luxair in winter 2019/20 season is adding service to Hurghada and Marsa Alam in Egypt, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft (selected dates by -700). Planned operation as follows.



Luxembourg – Hurghada eff 17NOV19 1 weekly

LG923 LUX0800 – 1335HRG 73H 7

LG924 HRG1445 – 1855LUX 73H 7



This service will increase to 3 weekly from 29MAR20 to 26APR20. Additional service also added on Sundays with 737-700 (LG925/926) on following dates: 24NOV19 / 22DEC19 / 29DEC19 / 05JAN20 / 16FEB20 / 23FEB20 / 01MAR20.

Luxembourg – Hurghada – Marsa Alam – Luxembourg eff 14NOV19 1 weekly

LG195 LUX0805 – 1340HRG1450 – 1530RMF 73H 4

LG196 HRG1450 – 1530RMF1630 – 2050LUX 73H 4