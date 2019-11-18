Indonesian carrier Citilink during the week of 17NOV19’s OAG schedules update filed Denpasar – Gold Coast schedule, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. Based on schedule filing, service would operate once weekly from 29NOV19 (note the listing shows 2 weekly from Denpasar, 1 from Gold Coast).
Proposed schedule as follows.
QG560 DPS2220 – 0605+1OOL 320 5
QG561 OOL0710 – 1150DPS 320 6
Citilink files preliminary Gold Coast schedule from late-Nov 2019
Posted
Indonesian carrier Citilink during the week of 17NOV19’s OAG schedules update filed Denpasar – Gold Coast schedule, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. Based on schedule filing, service would operate once weekly from 29NOV19 (note the listing shows 2 weekly from Denpasar, 1 from Gold Coast).