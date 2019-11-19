Austrian Airlines during the month of March 2020 is adjusting Vienna – Tokyo Narita service. Currently operated by Boeing 777-200ER, the Star Alliance carrier will temporary switching to Boeing 767, from 12MAR20 to 27MAR20 (VIE departure).
OS051 VIE1745 – 1315+1NRT 76W x135
OS052 NRT1450 – 1910VIE 76W x246
Austrian March 2020 Tokyo aircraft changes
