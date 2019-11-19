Turkish Airlines in summer 2020 season plans to add new seasonal route from Gaziantep, which sees the airline operates Gaziantep – Stuttgart route. From 26JUN20 to 19SEP20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate this route once weekly.
TK1227 GZT0445 – 0740STR 73H 6
TK1226 STR2215 – 0245+1GZT 73H 5
Turkish Airlines adds Gaziantep – Stuttgart service in S20
Posted
Turkish Airlines in summer 2020 season plans to add new seasonal route from Gaziantep, which sees the airline operates Gaziantep – Stuttgart route. From 26JUN20 to 19SEP20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate this route once weekly.