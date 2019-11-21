El Al Israel Airlines during the month of December 2019 filed extra Tel Aviv – Budapest service, operating on charter basis. The airline plans to operate Boeing 777-200ER aircraft on 13DEC19, with following schedule.
LY2865 TLV0630 – 0855BUD 772 13DEC19
LY2366 BUD1100 – 1505TLV 772 13DEC19
El Al schedules Boeing 777 Budapest charter in Dec 2019
