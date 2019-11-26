Turkmenistan Airlines from December 2019 intends to resume service to London, as the airline filed operational schedule for Ashgabat – London Luton route, appeared in 25NOV19’s OAG schedules update. Subject to change, the airline would operate this service from 03DEC19 on board Boeing 737-800, once weekly.
T5423 ASB1235 – 1435LTN 738 2
T5424 LTN1710 – 0450+1ASB 738 2
The airline previously operated Ashgabat – London Heathrow route.
Turkmenistan Airlines files London Luton schedule from Dec 2019
