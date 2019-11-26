Alaska Airlines during the weekend of 23NOV19’s schedule update further expanded Boeing 737 MAX 9 network, during Spring season. The airline’s tentative plan to launch 737 MAX 9 service on 13FEB20 remains unchanged for the moment.
Portland OR > Seattle eff 19MAR20 AS1504 (Currently listed until 20MAY20)
Seattle – Las Vegas 19MAR20 – 20APR20 AS1120/1478
Seattle > Las Vegas > Portland OR 19MAR20 – 20APR20 AS1626/1771
Seattle – Los Angeles eff 13FEB20 1 daily
Seattle – San Diego eff 13FEB20 1 daily
Alaska Airlines tentatively expands 737 MAX 9 network in 1Q20
Posted
Alaska Airlines during the weekend of 23NOV19’s schedule update further expanded Boeing 737 MAX 9 network, during Spring season. The airline’s tentative plan to launch 737 MAX 9 service on 13FEB20 remains unchanged for the moment.