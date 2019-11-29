flyBe in summer 2020 season plans to add new route to Germany, which sees the airline schedules Manchester – Stuttgart route. From 29MAR20, Embraer E175 aircraft will operate this route on daily basis.
BE7131 MAN0730 – 1025STR E75 D
BE7132 STR1100 – 1205MAN E75 D
flyBe adds Manchester – Stuttgart service from late-March 2020
Posted
