flyBe adds Manchester – Stuttgart service from late-March 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

flyBe in summer 2020 season plans to add new route to Germany, which sees the airline schedules Manchester – Stuttgart route. From 29MAR20, Embraer E175 aircraft will operate this route on daily basis.

BE7131 MAN0730 – 1025STR E75 D
BE7132 STR1100 – 1205MAN E75 D

Twitter LinkedIn
