LOT Polish Airlines in summer 2020 season plans to introduce new seasonal routes from Budapest, including Dubrovnik and Varna. These service will be operated by Embraer E195 aircraft on Sundays.
Budapest – Dubrovnik 07JUN20 – 27SEP20 1 weekly Embraer E195
LO2571 BUD0700 – 0815DBV E95 7
LO2572 DBV0855 – 1010BUD E95 7
Budapest – Varna 07JUN20 – 27SEP20 1 weekly Embraer E195
LO2631 BUD1230 – 1505VAR E95 7
LO2632 VAR1545 – 1620BUD E95 7
LOT Polish Airlines schedules new seasonal routes from Budapest in S20
