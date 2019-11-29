Copa Airlines 1Q20 Boeing 737 MAX 9 preliminary network

Copa Airlines in the last few weeks modified preliminary operation for Boeing 737 MAX 9, tentatively to return to service in February 2020. Previously highlighted on Airlineroute’s twitter stream, the airline also filed 737 MAX service to Montevideo and Sao Paulo from March 2020, however this is not announced by the airline.



Preliminary 737 MAX 9 network in 1Q20 as follows. Further changes remain highly possible.



eff 01FEB20

Panama City – Buenos Aires Ezeiza

Panama City – Cancun

Panama City – Los Angeles

Panama City – San Francisco

Panama City – San Jose (Costa Rica; until 25FEB20)



eff 01MAR20

Panama City – Montevideo



eff 10MAR20

Panama City – Sao Paulo Guarulhos