Copa Airlines in the last few weeks modified preliminary operation for Boeing 737 MAX 9, tentatively to return to service in February 2020. Previously highlighted on Airlineroute’s twitter stream, the airline also filed 737 MAX service to Montevideo and Sao Paulo from March 2020, however this is not announced by the airline.
Preliminary 737 MAX 9 network in 1Q20 as follows. Further changes remain highly possible.
eff 01FEB20
Panama City – Buenos Aires Ezeiza
Panama City – Cancun
Panama City – Los Angeles
Panama City – San Francisco
Panama City – San Jose (Costa Rica; until 25FEB20)
eff 01MAR20
Panama City – Montevideo
eff 10MAR20
Panama City – Sao Paulo Guarulhos
Copa Airlines 1Q20 Boeing 737 MAX 9 preliminary network
Posted
Copa Airlines in the last few weeks modified preliminary operation for Boeing 737 MAX 9, tentatively to return to service in February 2020. Previously highlighted on Airlineroute’s twitter stream, the airline also filed 737 MAX service to Montevideo and Sao Paulo from March 2020, however this is not announced by the airline.