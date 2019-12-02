Pegasus adds Madinah flights from Jan 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Turkish carrier Pegasus Airlines from January 2020 is adding new route to Saudi Arabia, as the airline offers regular Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Madinah flight. From 12JAN20, this route will be served 3 times weekly, with a mix of Boeing 737-800 and Airbus A320.

PC686 SAW2035 – 2350MED 738 14
PC688 SAW2235 – 0150+1MED 320 7

PC687 MED0150 – 0530SAW 738 25
PC689 MED0315 – 0655SAW 320 1