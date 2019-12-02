Turkish carrier Pegasus Airlines from January 2020 is adding new route to Saudi Arabia, as the airline offers regular Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Madinah flight. From 12JAN20, this route will be served 3 times weekly, with a mix of Boeing 737-800 and Airbus A320.
PC686 SAW2035 – 2350MED 738 14
PC688 SAW2235 – 0150+1MED 320 7
PC687 MED0150 – 0530SAW 738 25
PC689 MED0315 – 0655SAW 320 1
Pegasus adds Madinah flights from Jan 2020
