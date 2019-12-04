Aeroflot Dec 2019 Hong Kong aircraft changes

Aeroflot in the first half of December 2019 is temporary reducing capacity on Moscow Sheremetyevo – Hong Kong route, as the Skyteam member schedules Airbus A330-300 aircraft, instead of 777-300ER. From Moscow, the A330-300 is scheduled to operate from 01DEC19 to 17DEC19 (except 01DEC19 and 03DEC19, by -200).



SU212 SVO1915 – 1005+1HKG 333 D

SU213 HKG1155 – 1745SVO 333 235

SU213 HKG1155 – 1750SVO 333 467

SU213 HKG1155 – 1810SVO 333 1