KLM in this week’s schedule update filed aircraft changes for Amsterdam – Hong Kong route, for summer 2020 season. From 30MAR20, 3 of 7 weekly flights will be operated by 294-seater 787-9, instead of 320-seater 777-200ER.
KL887 AMS1715 – 1035+1HKG 789 146
KL887 AMS1715 – 1035+1HKG 772 x146
KL888 HKG1220 – 1835AMS 789 257
KL888 HKG1220 – 1835AMS 772 x257
KLM S20 Hong Kong aircraft changes as of 04DEC19
