Asiana Airlines extends A380 Sydney service to May 2020

By Jim Liu

Asiana Airlines in the last few days extended Airbus A380 operation to Australia, currently listed until mid-May 2020, instead of late-March 2020. From 29MAR20 to 11MAY20 (Seoul departure), A380 will continue to operate Seoul Incheon – Sydney service on daily basis, replacing 777-200ER.

Following schedule is effective 04APR20 – 11MAY20.

OZ601 ICN2000 – 0730+1SYD 388 D
OZ602 SYD0930 – 1900ICN 388 D

