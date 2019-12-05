JAL discontinues Nagoya – Bangkok service in late-March 2020

Japan Airlines in summer 2020 season is discontinuing Nagoya Chubu – Bangkok route, currently operated by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft. Reservation for flights on/after 29MAR20 (Nagoya departure) is no longer available, while schedule has been removed from the GDS and OAG.



Existing schedule until 28MAR20 as follows.



JL737 NGO1135 – 1605BKK 788 D

JL738 BKK0055 – 0820NGO 788 D