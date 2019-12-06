S7 Airlines adds Vladivostok – Tokyo Haneda service in S20

oneWorld carrier S7 Airlines in summer 2020 season is launching service to Tokyo Haneda, after securing approval from Rosaviatsiya in the last few weeks. From 29MAR20, S7 will operate Vladivostok – Tokyo Haneda route, with Airbus A320neo. Current listing displays daily operation from 29MAR20, switching to 3 weekly from 17JUL20. Further changes likely.



S76289 VVO1020 – 1155HND 32N x235

S76289 VVO1035 – 1155HND 32N 235



S76290 HND1335 – 1645VVO 32N D



Service operates Day 235 from 17JUL20. The airline will continue to operate Vladivostok – Tokyo Narita route.