Air Sinai moves forward A220 service to Dec 2019

Air Sinai in recent schedule update has moved forward Airbus A220-300 service, replacing Embraer E170 aircraft. From 09DEC19, A220-300 will operate Cairo – Tel Aviv route, instead of previously scheduled 01MAR20.



4D054 CAI0855 – 1015TLV 223 D

4D055 TLV1115 – 1240CAI 223 D

Operational schedule varies in December 2019. Current A220 service is scheduled until 28MAR20.