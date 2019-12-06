Vueling in March 2020 schedules one-time Paris CDG – Edinburgh service, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. From Paris, service operates on 07MAR20, while inbound flight scheduled on 09MAR20.
VY1422 CDG1035 – 1125EDI 32A 07MAR20
VY1436 EDI1520 – 1810CDG 32A 09MAR20
Vueling adds one-time Paris – Edinburgh service in March 2020
Posted
Vueling in March 2020 schedules one-time Paris CDG – Edinburgh service, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. From Paris, service operates on 07MAR20, while inbound flight scheduled on 09MAR20.