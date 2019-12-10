Malawian Airlines and Ethiopian Airlines since late-November 2019 adjusted service on Lilongwe – Johannesburg route. Since 22NOV19, this route is now operating under Malawian Airlines’ 3W-coded flight numbers, while Ethiopian Airlines’ ET-coded flight numbers changed to codeshare. This route is served daily, with Boeing 737-700 aircraft.
3W020/ET020 LLW0900 – 1120JNB 737 D
3W021/ET021 JNB1300 – 1520LLW 73W D
Malawian / Ethiopian Airlines Lilongwe – Johannesburg service adjustment from Nov 2019
