Cathay Pacific S20 Europe inventory changes as of 11DEC19

Cathay Pacific in recent days filed inventory changes for selected service to Europe, in summer 2020 season. Notable inventory changes as of 11DEC19 as follows.



Hong Kong – Frankfurt eff 29MAR20 3 weekly CX283/282 displaying full-fare J/W/Y-class available for booking (Except selected dates displaying most Economy Class available for booking: Y/B/H/K/M/L/V)

Hong Kong – Paris CDG eff 03JUN20 CX279/278 displaying following fare-class available for booking on Wednesdays and Sundays: J / W / Y / B/ H / K)



Additional changes likely in the next few weeks.