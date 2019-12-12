El Al Israel Airlines this week opened reservation for its planned nonstop service to Australia, operating on trial basis. Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will operate 3 round-trip Tel Aviv – Melbourne flights in the 2nd quarter of 2020, which sees blocked time from Tel Aviv at 16hrs 15mins, from Melbourne at 17hrs 45mins.
LY087 TLV1115 – 1130+1MEL 789 02APR20
LY087 TLV1215 – 1130+1MEL 789 23APR20 / 14MAY20
LY088 MEL2315 – 0900+1TLV 789 04APR20
LY088 MEL2315 – 1000+1TLV 789 25APR20 / 16MAY20
El Al files nonstop Melbourne flight schedules in 2Q20
