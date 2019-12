EVA Air expands Komatsu service from April 2020

EVA Air yesterday (11DEC19) announced service increase on Taipei Taoyuan – Komatsu route, for summer 2020 season. From 16APR20, the airline will increase service from 5 to 7 weekly, on board Airbus A321 aircraft.



BR158 TPE1440 – 1830KMQ 321 D

BR157 KMQ1930 – 2150TPE 321 D

For the month of April 2020, selected flights will be operated by A330-300 aircraft.