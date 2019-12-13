Kazakhstan’s SCAT Aircompany from late-December 2019 plans to resume service to Xi’An, as the airline files Nur-Sultan – Xi’An route. From 30DEC19, Boeing 737-500 aircraft to operate this route twice weekly.
DV775 TSE1910 – 0200+1XIY 735 15
DV776 XIY0310 – 0705TSE 735 26
The airline previously operated Almaty – Xi’An with 1 weekly flight until late-March 2019.
SCAT adds Nur-Sultan – Xi’An service from late-Dec 2019
Posted
Kazakhstan’s SCAT Aircompany from late-December 2019 plans to resume service to Xi’An, as the airline files Nur-Sultan – Xi’An route. From 30DEC19, Boeing 737-500 aircraft to operate this route twice weekly.