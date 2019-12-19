Qatar Airways S20 network changes as of 18DEC19

Qatar Airways this week filed aircraft changes for summer 2020 on various routes, in addition to previously announced network expansion. As of 18DEC19, latest adjustment as follows.



Doha – Ankara eff 29MAR20 A320 operates 1 daily, replacing previously filed A330-200

Doha – Atlanta eff 29MAR20 777-200LR continues to operate 1 daily, replacing previously filed A350-900XWB

Doha – Bangkok Operational aircraft changes

QR980/981 29MAR20 – 31AUG20 777-300ER replaces 787-8

QR834/839 787-8 replaced by following aircraft

29MAR20 – 01MAY20 777-300ER

eff 02MAY20 A350-900XWB



QR838/835 A350-900XWB replaced by following aircraft

29MAR20 – 31MAR20 A330-200

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 787-8

01JUN20 – 31JUL20 A330-200

01AUG20 – 31AUG20 777-300ER

16SEP20 – 24OCT20 A330-200



QR826/827 eff 11SEP20 A350-900XWB replaces 787-8



Doha – Budapest eff 29MAR20 QR201/202 A330-200 replaces A320 (Overall 2 daily A330-200)

Doha – Cape Town eff 03JUN20 QR1371/1372 A350-900XWB replaces 787-8, 3 weekly, overall 7 weekly A350-1000XWB and 3 weekly -900XWB

Doha – Hanoi eff 29MAR20 QR976/977 A350-900XWB continues to operate 1 daily, replacing A330-200

Doha – Miami eff 01AUG20 A350-1000XWB replaces -900XWB, 5 weekly

Doha – Nairobi eff 29MAR20 QR1341/1342 A350-900XWB continues to operate 1 daily, replacing previously filed A320 (Overall 1 daily each A320/330/350)

Doha – New York JFK eff 01MAR20 QR701/702 A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER (Overall 2 daily A350)

Doha – Oslo

eff 29MAR20 QR175/176 A350-900XWB continues to operate 1 daily, replacing 787-8

eff 01MAY20 Service increase from 10 to 14 weekly, QR179/180 Day x246 operated by A350-900XWB, switching to 787-8 from 01JUL20 to 31JUL20 (Previous reported only highlighted aircraft change from 01JUL20 with no end date)



Doha – Philadelphia eff 01MAY20 777-300ER replaces A350-900XWB, 1 daily

Doha – Prague eff 29MAR20 QR289/290 A330-200 replaces A320 (Overall 1 daily each 787 and A330)

Doha – Tokyo Narita eff 29MAR20 777-300ER continues to operate 1 daily, replacing previously filed A350-1000XWB

Doha – Yerevan eff 29MAR20 A330-200 replaces A320, 1 daily



Previously reported changes:

Doha – Adana eff 20MAY20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, A320 operating

Doha – Antalya eff 17MAY20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, additional flight operated by A330-200/-300

Doha – Athens eff 01JUL20 Increase from 3 to 4 daily, A330-300 operates the new flight

Doha – Belgrade eff 02JUL20 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly, additional flight operated by A320 (Previously listed as A330 on Airlineroute in error)

Doha – Bodrum 25MAY20 – 07SEP20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, A320 operating

Doha – Colombo eff 29MAR20 Increase from 4 to 5 daily, additional flight operated by A320

Doha – Dar es Salaam eff 01JUN20 1 daily nonstop terminator, replacing 1-stop via Kilimanjaro. 787-8 operating

Doha – Dhaka eff 29MAR20 4th daily service (QR642/643) maintained in summer 2020 season, 777-300ER operating

Doha – Dubrovnik eff 18MAY20 New route, 3 weekly A320 (Peak season operates 5. Reservation remains unavailable)

Doha – Edinburgh eff 02JUL20 Increase from 10 to 14 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

Doha – Entebbe eff 02JUL20 3 of 7 weekly flights no longer extends to Kigali, 787-8 operating

Doha – Kigali eff 02JUL20 3 of 7 weekly operates as nonstop terminator, replacing 1-stop via Entebbe

Doha – Maputo eff 03JUL20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly, 5 weekly from 05AUG20. 787-8 operating

Doha – Osaka Kansai eff 06APR20 Service resumption from March 2016, 5 weekly A350-900XWB (7 weekly from 23JUN20)

Doha – Penang – Langkawi eff 03AUG20 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly, 787-8 operating

Doha – Thira 20MAY20 – 07OCT20 New route, 3 weekly A320

Doha – Venice eff 01JUL20 Increase from 7 to 11 weekly, additional flights operated by 787-8 (A330-200 in October 2020)

Doha – Warsaw eff 22MAY20 Increase from 14 to 18 weekly (QR263/264 increases from 4 to 6 weekly, QR259/260 increases from 4 to 5 weekly)

Doha – Windhoek eff 30MAR20 Increase from 4 to 5 weekly, 1 daily from 02JUL20. 787-8 operating

Doha – Zurich eff 01AUG20 Increase from 14 to 18 weekly, additional flights operated by A350-900XWB