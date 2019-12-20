Vietnam Airlines from February 2020 plans to expand Ho Chi Minh City – Phuket service, with the addition of 4th weekly flight. The new flight operates on Thursdays from 06FEB20, with Airbus A321 aircraft.
VN625 SGN1550 – 1740HKT 321 257
VN625 SGN1700 – 1850HKT 321 4
VN624 HKT1840 – 2035SGN 321 257
VN624 HKT2000 – 2155SGN 321 4
Vietnam Airlines increases Phuket flights from Feb 2020
