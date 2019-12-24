Somon Air adds Delhi service from Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Tajikstan-based Somon Air earlier this month commenced Dushanbe – Delhi route, with Boeing 737 aircraft. The airline operates this route once weekly on Sundays, from 01DEC19. Schedule listing shows 737-900ER would operate this route, however this has been operated by -300 or -800 in the last few weeks.

SZ109 DYU0330 – 0630DEL 737 7
SZ110 DEL0810 – 1000DYU 737 7

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.