Somon Air adds Delhi service from Dec 2019

Tajikstan-based Somon Air earlier this month commenced Dushanbe – Delhi route, with Boeing 737 aircraft. The airline operates this route once weekly on Sundays, from 01DEC19. Schedule listing shows 737-900ER would operate this route, however this has been operated by -300 or -800 in the last few weeks.



SZ109 DYU0330 – 0630DEL 737 7

SZ110 DEL0810 – 1000DYU 737 7