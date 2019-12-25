SunExpress expands Middle East network in 1Q20

SunExpress in the first quarter of 2020 plans to expand service to The Middle East, with flights from Antalya and Trabzon. Planned new routes as follow.



Antalya – Kuwait City 13FEB20 – 14MAY20 1 weekly 737-800

XQ474 AYT1510 – 1830KWI 73H 4

XQ475 KWI0250 – 0645AYT 73H 5



Trabzon – Dammam 06FEB20 – 26MAR20 1 weekly 737-800 (Initially scheduled from 26DEC19)

XQ6520 TZX0715 – 1020DMM 73H 4

XQ6521 DMM1120 – 1440TZX 73H 4



Trabzon – Kuwait City 13FEB20 – 23APR20 1 weekly 737-800

XQ706 TZX2315 – 0150+1KWI 73H 4

XQ707 KWI1930 – 2215TZX 73H 4



Trabzon – Tehran Imam Khomeini 02JAN20 – 26MAR20 1 weekly 737-800

XQ5658 TZX0115 – 0355IKA 73H 4

XQ5659 IKA0445 – 0630TZX 73H 4



Schedule varies on 19MAR20 and 26MAR20.