VietJet Air adds Hanoi – Denpasar service from late-Jan 2020

VietJet Air from late-January 2020 will offer new route to Indonesia, where the airline plans to offer Hanoi – Denpasar nonstop flight. On board Airbus A320 aircraft, the carrier will serve this route on daily basis, from 26JAN20.
VJ997 HAN1000 – 1625DPS 320 D
VJ998 DPS1730 – 2155HAN 320 D
